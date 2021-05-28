Exclusive: 'All talk and no action': Sicknick's mother and girlfriend say they were disappointed by GOP senators

"It's just unbelievable to me that they could do nothing about this," she said.

Sicknick, Garza, Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone met with more than a dozen Republican senators Thursday ahead of the Senate's vote Friday on creating a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. They had requested meetings with all 50 GOP senators.

Sickinck said that the senators were nice to them, but that the meetings were also tense because they knew that many of the senators weren't sincere -- and were not going to budge in their opposition to forming the commission.

"They were very charming, they knew what they were doing, they knew how to talk to us, but we kind of held back," Sicknick said. "It was just, it was tense, and we made believe everything was fine and we were very nice to them, for the most part."

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the legislation, for a vote of 54-35, but leaving it short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.