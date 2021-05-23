Ex-Trump ambassador says former President 'absolutely' bears responsibility for January 6 riot

A former Republican senator and member of Donald Trump's administration said Sunday that he thinks the ex-President bears some responsibility for the Capitol insurrection and that his presidency was "diminished" as a result of the deadly attack.

"Absolutely, I mean he bears responsibility. I think his presidency was diminished as a result of this, and I think he's paying a price. He's been impeached twice. He was impeached for those actions," said former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who served as Trump's ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, of his former boss to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

Brown, who said some of Trump's foreign policy accomplishments and his response to the coronavirus pandemic "are by the wayside now" following the riot, told Bash that he supports an independent commission to investigate the events surrounding the attack.

"To have a commission like this to find out who was responsible, what went wrong, to make sure it never happens again, it should be a no-brainer," he said.