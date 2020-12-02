Ex-Presidents fill leadership vacuum as Trump ignores worsening pandemic

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rounded on reporters on Wednesday on the issue at a briefing in which she brought staff and guests into the Briefing Room who flouted the strict mask policy observed by journalists.

"If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party, you can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly," McEnany said, insisting the parties would involve fewer guests, have hand sanitizing stations and masks would be available.

There were few signs, however, of much social distancing at the first party of the season on Tuesday night, sources told CNN.

McEnany's comment was emblematic of the hyper-politicized approach to fighting the virus that has contributed to the US suffering one of the least successful responses to the pandemic. Such attitudes, combined with public fatigue over regular life remaining on hold, are one reason why experts fear the period until vaccines become widely available will be so horrific.

"The vaccines are looking really good, and it's amazing to be able to say that just 10 or 11 months after we first heard about this virus," Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said on "The Situation Room."

"But they're not going to reach everybody until the spring. And so meanwhile, if there was ever a time where people need to take it upon themselves to try not to be the super-spreader for all those vulnerable people that are still out there ... this is the time to double down."