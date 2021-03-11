Ex-MLB star Johnny Damon had 4 times legal limit after DUI arrest, during which he voiced support for Trump and Blue Lives Matter

The officer said that Mangan-Damon continued to disobey his commands to stay in the car, and at one point, Damon then stepped back over between the officer and his wife, the affidavit says.

The officer said he then grabbed Damon and escorted him to stand in front of the police car, ordering him to say there, the affidavit says.

Video shows Mangan-Damon walking toward the driver's side of the SUV when the officer grabbed her left wrist to stop her. Damon then intervened and got between the officer and the wife.

In the video, the officer can be heard saying "fighting one-two, actually" into his police radio.

The bodycam fell on the ground, showing both Damon and the officer. At one point, Damon can be heard saying a couple of times, "Blue lives matter," a reference to his support for police officers.

Two officers were eventually able to put Damon and his wife in handcuffs, according to the video and the affidavit.

"I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter," Damon later said.

"I don't think that has anything to do with it," an officer responds.

"Yea, it does," Damon said.