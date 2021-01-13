Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty related to Flint water crisis

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and former Flint Public Works director Howard Croft were each charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty as part of an investigation into the Flint water crisis, according to court documents.

The charges are misdemeanors, punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Snyder and an attorney for Croft for comment on the charges.

Twelve people died and more than 80 were sickened as a result of two waves of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Flint during the water crisis.

Brian Lennon, an attorney for Snyder, said earlier Wednesday that his client was being made into a scapegoat by a politically driven special counsel. Lennon called reports that his client would be charged "meritless" and part of a "political escapade."

The Michigan Attorney General's Office had no comment about the charges Wednesday evening.