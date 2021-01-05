Ex-Defense Secretary Cohen says 'we are standing on the abyss of the destruction of our democracy'

"We are seeing the persistence of his corruption. This is not something new. This is how he has operated during most of his lifetime," Cohen said, referring to Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He called the conduct "not surprising, as stunning as it may be," and said the President was "engaging in an overt act of criminal misconduct."

Cohen was among the 10 living former secretaries of defense who wrote a letter published in The Washington Post over the weekend that emphasized that the presidential election has come and gone and that the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power must follow.

"Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived," wrote the former defense secretaries.