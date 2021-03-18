Ex-DC police chief says Ron Johnson is 'part of the problem' in nation's racial tensions

Johnson, who has repeatedly made incendiary comments mischaracterizing the riots, has denied that his remarks about the protesters were racist.

"This isn't about race, this is about riots," he said earlier this week. "It's still pretty shocking that it would take what I consider completely innocuous comment and turn it into, you know, use the race card on me and say there's some kind of racist comment involved in that there was none."

In the wake of the riot, some conservatives have sought to draw a false equivalency between the violence of January 6 and the unrest that took place over the summer in the wake of several high-profile police killings of Black Americans. Although there were incidents of violence and property destruction last summer, the January riot at the Capitol resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 100 other police officers were injured.