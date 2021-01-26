Evictions, unemployment and hunger: The American economy Joe Biden inherits

As part of his Covid-19 relief plan, Biden plans to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, increasing them from $300 a week to $400. But what Riley really wants is her career back.

"Two years ago this week, I was accepting an award in front of 500 people for the 'Hotel Rep of the Year - East' - earned from industry client and peer nominations and voting. This year I am unemployed trying to figure out what comes next. A total 180," she said.

Food banks are out of money

On a recent Friday afternoon, the line for food at The Campaign Against Hunger in Brooklyn, New York, stretched down a city block. The scene repeats seven days a week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this Brooklyn food bank alone has served 1.4 million people -- made possible, in part, from government funding that is drying up fast.

"I don't know what I'm going to do because I still have food to buy," said Melony Samuels, Executive Director of The Campaign Against Hunger. "I need assurance from all our policymakers that listen, you started, we need to finish this thing. We started helping families, we can't leave them in thin air."