Everyone you know uses Zoom. That wasn't the plan

"It's a completely different mindset," said Sankarlingam. "Cisco just sells the gear. And after that it's up to your network ... if a company's network goes down, nobody's going to go blame Cisco."

WebEx, once a fast-growing startup, now was a cog in a blue-chip behemoth. "We were a rounding error in Cisco's business," Knight said.

Yuan felt for the first time that he couldn't satisfy his customers. He says his WebEx customers grew frustrated with the quality of the product. They wanted WebEx to work reliably and more intuitively. And above all else, they wanted video to run seamlessly.

"He was sincere, almost naïve in that he always cared about the WebEx customers and that they were not being attended to," said Iyar, who was often told by Yuan that he should have never sold the company.

Yuan would confide in Iyar that he felt like he was betraying the customer-obsessed ideals he learned at WebEx.

"He had the advantage, in retrospect, that that's the only thing he grew up with, right? In a sense, one of his strengths is that he's a purist to that model," said Iyar.