Even with our 'darkest days' gone, Biden can't declare full independence from virus

"Just think back to where this nation was a year ago. Think back to where you were a year ago," Biden said. "Think about how far we have come. From silent streets to crowded parades lined with people waving American flags ... (From) families pressing hands against a window to grandparents hugging their grandchildren once again."

Yet the specter of mutating virus that has an almost uncanny sixth sense in targeting US political divides, still hung over celebrations that represented the most hopeful moment for about 16 months.

The President said that while the virus "no longer controls our lives and no longer paralyzes our nation," hard work still lies ahead. Biden said that just as the first Independence Day in 1776 was a call to action, not a reason for complacency or claim of victory, "the same is true today."

Indeed some health experts fear that the July Fourth barbecues and crowds for fireworks could turn into their own super-spreader events in areas of the country where people have so far proven immune to a Democratic President's argument that getting their shots is an act of ultimate patriotism.