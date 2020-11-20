Europe averted a Covid-19 collapse -- here's what the US could learn

But while R is useful, it doesn't tell the whole story. Dr. Oliver Watson, an infectious diseases researcher at Imperial College London said that another reason why France is seeing a reduction is because the country had a much higher transmission rate to start with.

"This includes the much larger first wave but also their second wave started taking off earlier, most likely because their infection levels were larger during the summer," he said.

Watson and his colleagues at Imperial modeled the impact of lockdowns of various lengths and strengths on ICU capacities in Germany, France and Italy and found, broadly, that from an epidemiological point of view it is more beneficial to impose lockdowns early, rather than wait and then make them last longer.

Germany had also experienced a milder first wave of the virus, meaning there might be more people still susceptible to it.

Lessons not learned

The problem: despite their earlier experiences, many governments are still making decisions based on politics, not science.