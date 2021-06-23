Euro 2020: UEFA facing criticism over its position on rainbow colors ahead of Germany vs. Hungary match

Across Germany, football clubs have also said they will illuminate their home grounds in rainbow colors during the game. The outside of Munich's city hall, meanwhile, has been decorated in rainbow flags.

On Twitter, France forward Antoine Griezmann posted a photo of the Allianz Arena with its rainbow lights on, and German businesses -- such as BMW, Siemens and Sparkasse -- have changed their logos to rainbow colors.

The rainbow flag has become a universal symbol of hope for LGBTQ people around the world and is commonly adopted by members of the football community and beyond as a show of solidarity.

The response to the decision not to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors prompted UEFA to defend its position, while also incorporating rainbow colors into its social media logos.

"Some people have interpreted UEFA's decision to turn down the city of Munich's request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match as 'political,'" UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.