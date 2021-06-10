Euro 2020: How to watch and everything you need to know about European tournament

Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn't permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, European football's governing body UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao's matches to Seville and Dublin's fixtures to St. Petersburg.

There are 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the next month, with some familiar nations amongst the favorites.

World Cup champion France looks in imperious form, its squad bursting with talent, with the recall of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema providing the team with an additional attacking threat.

Reigning champion Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, appear strong again, while FIFA No. 1 ranked team Belgium will be sweating on the fitness of its own superstar, Kevin de Bruyne, after he suffered a facial injury in the Champions League final.

Spain and Germany -- who have each won the competition three times -- will be hoping to bounce back after poor World Cup performances three years ago, while after a few years on the outskirts, Italy are hoping for a more fruitful tournament in 2021 with its talented midfield a strong reason for optimism.