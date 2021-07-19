EU politicians urge Olympics to lift 'exclusionary' ban on swim cap for natural Black hair

Explaining their particular interest in this case, the MEPs said that the European Union "is based on values of equality and non-discrimination," and that the EU's treaties encourage the bloc to promote fairness and openness in all sporting competition.

FINA said on July 2 that it would review the ban though no decision had been reached at the time of writing. CNN attempted to contact FINA but has not received a reply.

CNN also made contact with the IOC, who deflected the question to the Tokyo Games press office, and World Athletics, who referred CNN back to FINA.

Samira Rafaela, the Dutch MEP who initiated the letter, said: "[FINA is] refusing to allow Soul Cap caps and the attached reasoning reflects nothing but ignorance and racism ... Our call to the IOC is simple: This can't be the intention of the rules, so it's about time to change the rules."

The letter also criticizes the international sports community beyond the ban on the Soul Cap, adding that the "stigmatisation of Black women and their bodies is not a new phenomenon."

It highlights the case of two 18-year-old cisgender sprinters from Namibia, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, who have been banned from the women's 400-meter dash due to their natural testosterone levels being too high for women's sports.