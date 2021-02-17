Erling Haaland: The making of football's 'humble' superstar

Much like Berntsen, Freund is also in awe at the level Haaland has reached so early on in his career.

However, as Salzburg courted Haaland's signature, Freund says other potential suitors had expressed doubts over the youngster's technical ability.

"You never know this with 16, 17 year olds, that the player could go the way like Erling now," he says. "You could see that he was special with his character and his mentality and how he wanted to play football, but also at this time it wasn't clear that his career [would develop] as it's happened over the last one-and-a-half years. This is outstanding.

"At the time, somebody told me: 'Technically he is not so perfect and you can see there are some issues maybe for the very highest level.' In the end, with his physical side and his strong mentality, you can see what's possible at the highest levels of European football, but it was not crystal clear at this moment.

"If you knew this, I don't think he would have signed for Salzburg. Other scouts also followed him and if it was so clear that he would go this way, I think then maybe he would have signed at 16 or 17 years old for a very, very big club with different salary than here in Salzburg. But it's good that nobody knows 100% what's going to happen in the next six, 12, 18 months with the boys."