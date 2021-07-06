Eric Adams will win Democratic primary for NYC mayor, CNN projects

"While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City," Adams said in a statement on Tuesday night. "Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers."

After unfolding mostly as an afterthought to many New Yorkers for months, in the shadow of a devastating winter wave of Covid-19 and allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the campaign to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio began to heat up in early May. The focus of the race also began to change as voting neared. With vaccination rates up and infections plummeting, public safety -- amid a rise in violent crime -- took center stage. Adams leaned on his past in law enforcement to make the case that he was singularly qualified to stem the tide. He also pointed to a decades-long history of advocating against racism in the NYPD to argue that, despite his support for a dialed-back form of "stop and frisk" and the return of a controversial plainclothes unit, he offered the best option to successfully overhaul the department.