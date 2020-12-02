EPA administrator to quarantine following Covid-19 exposure

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement Wednesday that he has been exposed to Covid-19 and will quarantine until he's "gone through the proper testing protocols."

Wheeler said he is quarantining after consulting with his doctor and "out of an abundance of caution" following a secondary exposure. The statement didn't say how or where Wheeler was exposed.

"I look forward to carrying out agency business as usual," he added.

Wheeler was supposed to attend on Thursday the opening of an exhibit at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library celebrating Nixon's environmental achievements, but he said in the statement he will now attend virtually.