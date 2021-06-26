Engineer raised concerns about 'major structural damage' at Florida building a few years before collapse

Among the missing are Vishal Patel, his wife Bhavna Patel, their 1-year-old daughter Aishani Patel, and their niece Sarina Patel told CNN, adding that Bhavna Patel is four months pregnant.

Sarina Patel told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Friday that she last spoke to her family on Father's Day.

"I had actually called them to tell them I had just booked a flight to come visit because they've been asking me to come see their home and to meet their daughter I haven't met her due to the pandemic," Sarina Patel said.

They were home at the time the collapse took place, Sarina Patel told Cuomo.

"We have tried calling them countless of times and there's just been no answers, text messages, nothing," she said. "They haven't contacted anybody."

Mystery over the cause of the collapse

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and an expert told CNN that the conclusion could take months.

Kobi Karp, an architect and Miami resident, said forensic engineering will be required to determine the cause.