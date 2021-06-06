Energy secretary says adversaries have capability of shutting down US power grid

Granholm on Sunday also expressed frustration over infrastructure negotiations, which appeared to hit a wall on Friday after the White House rejected the GOP's counteroffer that included nearly $50 billion increase in spending.

"This has got to be done soon. And without putting a specific date on it. You noted they talked on Friday. They're going to talk on Monday," she told Tapper when asked how long the administration would continue talks with Republicans. "The thing is, it's just a bit perplexing why the Republicans haven't moved further on critical pieces."

A bipartisan group of senators have been working on a separate proposal that they could unveil as soon as this week, according to sources familiar with the effort. Granholm told Tapper that the President would be willing to meet with the group.

"He is willing to meet with anyone who will help to move this forward, you know the clock is ticking. There is an end point to this discussion," she said.

