End-of-life doulas help people die comfortably. In a pandemic, they're more important than ever

The pandemic has limited many doula services to remote-only interaction.

"I think it's unfortunate that we can't be bedside, because it can be very helpful to have an objective, third party ... presence during a very intense emotional time," Chang told CNN. "During Covid-19, these emotions and the intensity is only heightened because of the isolation."

But doulas are making it work.

They have to, given the demand for their services has spiked in light of Covid-19.

Arthur said her workload has quadrupled -- and for this, she's had to get creative.

Doulas at Going with Grace are using video calling to scan bodies or listen to breathing, she said. Logistically, they are creating Amazon carts to easily get families what they need after the death.

Some doulas, though, have shifted their focus to supporting caregivers.

Many people have become caregivers unexpectedly to loved ones suffering from the virus, or from illnesses that make the virus more lethal.