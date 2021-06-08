Employees protest against Houston hospital's policy that all staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19

In a statement Monday, the hospital system said almost 100% of its 26,000 employees have complied with the vaccination policy.

"A few employees who did not meet the vaccine requirement invited other employees yesterday to join them as they ended their shift," the hospital's statement said. "We fully support the right of our employees to peacefully gather on their own time. It is unfortunate that yesterday's milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country was overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees."

Boom characterized the unvaccinated employees as a small and vocal group, "whose messaging has been co-opted by an organized, anti-vaccination movement," and added that about 45 of the newly suspended employees have actually received one of their two required shots.

The suspended employees who elected not to receive the vaccine are violating the tenets of the medical profession, he said.

"Every one of our professional tenets require us to put patients first, require us to keep our patients safe, by anything we can possibly do, so those individuals who are choosing not to get vaccinated are basically saying they are going against the tenets of our profession and they're not putting patients first," Boom said.