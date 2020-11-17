Emily Murphy, do your job

The President has refused to concede the presidential race to the winner, Biden. So Murphy has essentially put the bulldozer in neutral, taken her foot off the brake, and claims there's nothing she can do as it rolls downhill.

Her chief duty right now is to affirm the projected result of the presidential contest — as GSA administrators before her have generally done within a matter of hours of the election being called — so that the incoming administration's personnel can get busy setting up a new government. She has declined to do this. And so, like her boss, has made the whole country vulnerable.

The process Murphy is in charge of, called "ascertainment," is necessary for the seamless transition of power. Among other things, her signature on an ascertainment letter formalizes the transition, providing money, access to officials, agencies, equipment, and office space. It allows the incoming president to be briefed on national security.