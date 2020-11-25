Emily Kristine Pedersen is a star on the rise after back-to-back Tour wins

Five years on, her fortunes have certainly changed.

Having narrowly missed out in a playoff to former world No.1 Stacey Lewis at the Ladies Scottish Open in August, Pedersen cruised to a four-shot victory at the Czech Ladies Open two weeks later to end her long wait for a Tour title.

Playing with the confidence that her form merits, Pedersen's performance in the closing stages of her final round at the Saudi Ladies International showed why she is one of the in-form players in the women's game.

Trailing 2018 British Open winner Georgia Hall by three shots with five holes to play, Pedersen played some inspired golf in the closing stages, including a phenomenal second shot into the par-five 18th to set up a birdie and force a playoff.

"[The conversation with my caddy] was like, we're going to go for it because that's the best option for us, to make a birdie. I hit a fantastic shot and gave myself the opportunity," Pedersen told CNN's Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue.