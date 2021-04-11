Embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is denied a meeting with Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who's facing a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations, was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, sources tell CNN.

Two people familiar with the matter said Gaetz tried to schedule a visit with Trump after it was first revealed that he was being investigated, but the request was rejected by aides close to the former President, who have urged Trump not to stick his neck out to defend Gaetz. Harlan Hill, a spokesman for Gaetz, said the congressman did not request a meeting with Trump this week.

"Rep. Gaetz was welcomed to Trump Doral this week and has not sought to meet with President Trump himself," Hill said in a statement to CNN, claiming that Gaetz has "been mostly relaxing with his fiancée this week during recess."