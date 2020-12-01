Elton John honors Anthony Fauci on World AIDS Day

In a conversation with former first daughter Barbara Bush that was shown at the Tuesday night event, Fauci recalled, in the initial years of the AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s, "putting Band-Aids on hemorrhages with no drugs available, watching literally all of my patients die." He called it "one of the darkest periods of (his) life."

"It's something that just stuck with me, of how that feels when you have people that you want to save that you can't," he said.

After the development of drugs to treat the disease, Fauci said, he noticed a "stunning and painful" disparity between the US and Africa on HIV/AIDS. He helped create the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a program started in 2003 under President George W. Bush to help save the lives of those with HIV/AIDS in the developing world.

"The impact is extraordinary and it's the gift that keeps giving," Fauci said. "It created a system that you can actually deliver the kind of care, prevention and treatment in a region and in a system that most people blew off as being impossible."

Fauci credited the longevity of the program, which continues to this day, to bipartisanship.