Elsa strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Florida's west coast

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport plans to close at 6:30 p.m. after the last commercial arrival scheduled for 5:30 pm, according to the airport's website. The airport plans to resume normal operations Wednesday at 6 a.m.

People lined up Monday in Manatee and Hillsborough counties to fill free sandbags to help prevent flooding.

One new Florida resident told WFTS she's never been in a tropical storm.

"This is our first experience. We got the notification that we could get sandbags, and we're right on some water, so we just want to do everything that we can at this point," the woman said.

Even some businesses are closing ahead of the storm.

Niall Bowen, owner of Old Town Bakery in Key West, will close his business Tuesday because the storm will impact his supply chain and deliveries, he told CNN affiliate WSVN.

"As far as the impact goes, I don't think we're going to have a major weather event," Bowen said.

Into Georgia and the Carolinas later this week