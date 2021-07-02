Elsa strengthens into a hurricane, the season's first, and could near the Florida Peninsula by next week

The storm will head into the eastern Caribbean Sea and move Saturday near the southern coast of Hispaniola. By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to be near portions of eastern Cuba.

Elsa is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall Friday to Windward and southern Leeward Islands, with locally up to 10 inches. Puerto Rico could see 1 to 3 inches through Saturday. Flash flooding and mudslides will be possible in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

"Across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible Saturday into Sunday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides," according to the hurricane center.

After that, the hurricane center has low confidence in the forecast track. Some weather models predict Elsa turns and stays east of Florida, while others take it into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving the entire Florida Peninsula in the cone of error.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," the hurricane center said.