Elon Musk's tweets have once again sent bitcoin on a wild ride

Value of the digital currency immediately jumped about 3.7% — from $42,566 to almost $44,138 — within about five minutes of Musk's tweet, according to Coinbase.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its holdings in the digital currency.

Musk's posts came just days after he caused another stir last week, while announcing that Tesla would reverse plans to accept bitcoin as payment for its cars. He cited bitcoin's high environmental cost as reason for the move.

"We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Musk said in a note posted on Twitter last Wednesday. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment."

The environmental cost of mining — or creating — digital currencies has been well-documented for years.