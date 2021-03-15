Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla. Seriously

Tesla has been working on an electric semi-tractor truck. But it is severely delayed: Tesla originally promised it would be available in 2019. In January, Musk told investors it "would not make sense" to build the truck right now, because it would require five times as many batteries as a Tesla car — but it would not sell for five times as much money. The batteries are a significant part of the cost of an electric vehicle.

While Guillen had the title of president of Tesla automotive, it was clear that Musk was the one overseeing the company's automotive operations, in addition to his role as chairman, CEO and chief technology officer of rocket company SpaceX.

From the start, Musk has run Tesla as a disruptive force trying to change the entire auto industry and shift the world to using electric rather than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Among his most recent disruptive moves was the disclosure that Tesla has purchased volatile digital currency bitcoin with $1.5 billion of its cash on hand.