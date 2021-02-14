Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin for a conversation on Clubhouse

CNN's Paul R. La Monica discusses why Elon Musk invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to have a conversation on his new favorite social media app: Clubhouse.

Elon Musk wants to have a conversation with Vladimir Putin on his new favorite social media app: Clubhouse.

On Saturday, the Tesla CEO tagged the Kremlin's official account to ask if the Russian president would like to join him in a conversation on the audio-only app.

"Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. He then followed up with a tweet in Russian, which translates to: "It would be a great honor to talk to you."

The Kremlin called Musk's invitation "interesting" but added that it would need to know more details.

"In general, this is certainly a very interesting proposal, but we need to somehow understand what is meant, what is proposed exactly, so first we will somehow check all this, and then we will react," Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a call on Monday. "First, we want to get an understanding. You know that Putin does not use social networks, he personally does not manage them."