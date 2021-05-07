Elon Musk could make fireworks on 'SNL.' Investors are betting on it

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk teases his upcoming "SNL" hosting gig and the internet is ablaze in controversy.

Live from New York, it's ... a market-moving corporate liability.

This weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hosting "Saturday Night Live," which, in case the name wasn't clear enough, is broadcast live. That means NBC relying on Musk to filter his thoughts in real time, despite little evidence, historically, of him holding back on just about anything he wants to say — even when under scrutiny by federal regulators.

Wall Street is already betting that Musk will take the opportunity to play a little investing game.

The cryptocurrency dogecoin, one of Musk's favorite market playthings, has been trading higher in anticipation of the SNL appearance. And Tesla stock, which fell into bear territory after hitting record highs in January, was up 1.5% Friday.