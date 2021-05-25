Elon Musk changes his tune on bitcoin mining

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that he spoke with bitcoin miners in North America, and they "committed to publish current & planned renewable usage." CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plunged earlier this month after Elon Musk said Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its vehicles because of the huge amount of energy needed to mine bitcoin. But Musk might be having a slight change of heart.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted late Monday that he spoke with bitcoin miners in North America, and they "committed to publish current & planned renewable usage."

Musk added that these miners will ask their global rivals to do so as well, a development he dubbed "potentially promising."

Bitcoin prices have stabilized a bit in recent days and are now hovering around $37,000. But that's a far cry from the all-time high of above $60,000 just last month.