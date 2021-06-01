Elon Musk blames rising Tesla prices on raw material costs

Musk told investors in April that the shortage of computer chips was a "huge problem." Tesla did not build any of its more expensive models, the Model S and Model X, during the first quarter as it directed the chips it had to the Model 3 and Model Y. It has yet to resume deliveries of either car, though it is promising once again that deliveries should resume soon for the Model S.

Computer chips are not the only raw material seeing shortages and price increases. Prices for lithium, a key material used in EV batteries, have more than doubled in trading markets. Cobalt, another key material for batteries, is also sharply higher though it has retreated from a high earlier this year.

What Tesla is paying for those raw materials under its supplier contracts is unknown. The same is true for metals used elsewhere in the car, such as steel, aluminum and copper, which have also seen in prices traded in public markets rising. Even tires are reported to be in short supply throughout the industry.