Ellen Pao: Meritocracy in tech is a myth

Some of the board discussions "happened toward the end of my time at Reddit," she added.

Pao stepped down after controversy erupted over the firing of a popular Reddit employee who had served as a liaison between the site and its moderators. After the incident, many angry users took to the internet — and Reddit itself — to demand Pao's departure. An online petition calling for her resignation also picked up over 200,000 signatures at the time.

"At the end, I was asked to resign," said Pao. "So I imagine those were the conversations that were happening. But, you know, there are people that I was working with day to day where I would have assumed that they would have let me know, and given me a heads-up that these conversations were happening."

The former chief executive also said that "there was somebody who would not report to me — insisting on reporting to the board — and that, as CEO, that didn't feel great."

"There were so many examples, it's hard to list all of them," she said. "It's hard to know what part of it is race-based and what part of it is gender-based."