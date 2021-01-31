Elizabeth Warren on GameStop: SEC should get off their duffs and do their jobs

She called Robinhood's decision to flip the switch and prevent users from buying GameStop in the middle of a trading session "just wrong."

"It can't be trying to help the hedge funds at the same time it pretends to help individual investors," Warren said, admitting that she's unsure if that's what Robinhood was doing -- not enough information exists in an opaque marketplace.

That's why Warren believes the SEC should investigate the GameStop saga: to ensure a set of players isn't manipulating the market, treating it like a casino and preventing everyday investors from taking part in the free markets.

"Understand: What's happening with GameStop is just a reminder of what's been going on on Wall Street now for years, and years and years. It's a rigged game," she said. "We need a market that is transparent, that is level and open to individual investors. It's time for the SEC to get off their duffs and do their jobs."