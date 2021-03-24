Elizabeth Warren grills Janet Yellen: Why isn't BlackRock 'too big to fail?'

Yellen said she believes it's less important to designate a particular company and more important to scrutinize the actions they take. For example, in 2016 and 2017 the FSOC investigated the potential damage caused by massive withdrawals at open-end mutual funds, which forced asset managers to sell off assets, creating fire sales. That very thing happened in March 2020.

"With respect to asset management, rather than focus on designation of companies, I think it's important to focus on an activity like that and consider what the appropriate restrictions are," Yellen said. "It's not obvious to me that designation is the appropriate tool."

Warren was having none of that. Isn't the designation itself what gives the Fed oversight, she shot back? And since BlackRock isn't designated, it doesn't have that additional scrutiny, she noted.

'BlackRock is not a bank'

BlackRock, in response, noted that the money it manages doesn't belong to the company — and two-thirds of its managed assets are slated for retirement savings.

The company said, however, that it does support regulatory reform.