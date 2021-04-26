Elizabeth City declares state of emergency as Andrew Brown's family prepares to view video of fatal police shooting

The delay in releasing video of Brown's death also highlights the increasing importance of police body cameras for transparency and accountability. In Columbus, Ohio, officials released body camera footage of the police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant within hours.

In a press conference, Brown family attorney Harry Daniels said the family had expected to see the video on Monday, but he was informed earlier in the day that officials were still redacting parts of the video and that it wasn't ready yet.

"Show the tape," Daniels said in a press conference Monday. "If you ain't got nothing to hide, show the tape."

Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox said in a statement that the process of blurring some faces on the video took time.

"We're glad that state law allows us to provide a private viewing of the body camera footage to the family of Mr. Brown and after we received their request on Sunday evening, we began working immediately to make that happen as soon as possible. The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time," he said.