Elise Stefanik's shameful move

There was once a fear that took over the Republican Party and the nation.

It was spread by a bullying demagogue who accused his opponents of being traitors and communists.

He leveled attacks without evidence, said he represented "Americanism with its sleeves rolled up."

His supporters embraced a cult of personality drenched in conspiracy theories, sure that God was on their side.

Their intensity -- their crushing certainty -- intimidated most politicians into silence. They did not want the trouble of being attacked by the party's activist base. They knew it was wrong but worried that if they told the truth they could lose a primary election.

But one woman spoke up.

She was from Maine and her name was Margaret Chase Smith -- the first woman popularly elected to the US Senate. It was 1950 and her target was Sen. Joe McCarthy.

The freshman senator stood alone on the floor of the Senate and issued what she called a "Declaration of Conscience."

No cameras captured the speech that day, but here's part of what she said: