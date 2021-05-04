Elise Stefanik moves to quickly consolidate GOP support as Liz Cheney replacement: 'The fix is in'

There are several signs that Stefanik is consolidating support. One is that Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was viewed as a potential candidate for the job, told several outlets including that he would not mount a bid for the spot, opting to stay the head of the conservative Republican Study Committee instead.

"I'm focused on RSC chair," Banks said. "Might run for something else next term but not willing to give that up yet."

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, one of the Republican women who was floated by her colleagues as a potential replacement for Cheney, is also not interested in the job, a source close to her told CNN. "She is purely focused on serving IA-01 and locking down her own seat. She has no interest in pursuing a leadership position at this time," the source tells CNN.

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who is also viewed as a possible contender for the job, has yet to indicate what she will do, and her office didn't respond to an inquiry from CNN.

Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana conservative, also has been rumored to be a potential candidate. But so far there's been no sign that he is actively campaigning for the role, and a spokesman didn't respond to requests for comment on his interest in the post.

"He's been very quiet," a Republican lawmaker said.