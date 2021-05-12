Elise Stefanik faces increased conservative headwinds in rise to leadership

"I think there's a lot of great folks in the conference (who could run). I think Elise is a great human being. I just disagree with her general positioning. I think she's well out of the sort of mainstream of the conference -- at least where most voters are in terms of advancing an agenda that reflects our electors," he said.

Fellow Freedom Caucus member Ben Cline, a Virginia Republican congressman, also told CNN that he still had reservations.

"The lack of any challenger doesn't remove any questions I have about her voting record and whether her positions are going to interfere with our ability to look to message for the conference," Cline said.

Rep. Mike Johnson, vice chairman of the conference, refused to comment on Stefanik and whether he backs her for conference chair. CNN has reported he has raised concerns behind the scenes about her quick anointment.

"I'm trying to stay out of it," he said.

For now, Freedom Caucus members are looking to delay Stefanik's vote even if they can't ultimately stop it.

"I want those who are interested, being able to put their face forward," Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona said. "I thought that's what vice chairman was for, to step in when the chair couldn't do it. I want an open race."