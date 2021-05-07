Eddie Hearn: 'The razzmatazz is important,' says boxing promoter

"Sometimes it's controversial, sometimes people agree with you, sometimes they don't agree with you, but I love what I do," Hearn tells CNN Sport.

"Indestructible"

Meanwhile Hearn s looking ahead to what he calls "the biggest fight in boxing today," a reference to the unified world heavyweight championship bout between Joshua and fellow British boxer Tyson Fury.

Hearn confirmed that the two-fight deal will take place in the Middle East, with the first taking place in August and the second one in December.

"It's a fight that the whole world will stop to watch, and it's the sporting event of the year for me."

Behind his bombastic persona, Hearn says that he's driven by his unrelenting love for boxing.

"If you can sell and you have a great product, you're indestructible. And that's how I feel right now with the great shows we're putting on all around the world.

"If you don't have a passion for what you do, you can't be relentless," he adds.

If 2021 promises much for Hearn, the 41-year-old promoter is savvy enough to strike a note of caution.

"Boxing is the greatest sport in the world, but it's also the worst business in the world ... the highs are high and the lows are low. There's never a dull moment."