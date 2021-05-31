Echoing QAnon forums, Michael Flynn appears to suggest a Myanmar-style coup should happen in the United States

Speaking at the same event in Dallas, Flynn earlier in the weekend falsely claimed "Trump won. He won the popular vote, and he won the Electoral College vote."

Flynn is seen as a hero in the QAnon movement. Last summer, Flynn posted a video featuring QAnon slogans. In a recent interview, Flynn attempted to distinguish between the QAnon movement, which is known for outlandish conspiracy theories, and its followers, saying: "What I tell people to do is look at the people that are involved. Look at the values that they espouse and let's move along."

The Dallas event, titled "For God & and Country Patriot Roundup," had been planned for months. Concerns about the event contributed to the Health and Human Services Department's decision to transferring unaccompanied migrant children from a nearby location in the city, CNN reported earlier this month.

Powell, who has frequently pushed the falsehood that Trump was reelected, also appeared at the event and said Trump should be "simply reinstated" and that a "new inauguration day is set."