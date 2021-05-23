Early research suggests dogs might be able to sniff out Covid-19 infections

"Dogs could detect Covid with incredible speed and accuracy," Logan said -- "even if a person was asymptomatic."

The specificity rate, which measured the ability of the dogs to indicate whether someone did not have Covid-19, ranged from around 76% to 92%.

Study authors say a PCR test is still the "gold standard" for detecting Covid-19, but suggest dogs could provide a quicker and easier way to screen for Covid-19 in high-volume traffic areas. The dogs could also dissuade people from going to high-contact spaces while infected.

"The other thing about dogs is that they would serve as a visual deterrent, so if people knew that dogs were going to be screening at the airport, it's very likely that people would think twice about traveling if they were infected," Logan said.

Still more work to be done

While early results appear promising, it is likely too early to know whether Covid-sniffing dogs could actually be used as a tool to fight the pandemic in the real world.