Durbin: 'I think I'm close' to getting Senate votes needed to advance DREAM Act

Durbin is open to lowering the threshold for breaking a filibuster and said on CNN that he wants his Senate colleagues to "prove to me under the current rules, with the filibuster requiring 60 votes, that we can actually produce something."

"I want to tell you something, as chair of the Judiciary Committee, we are desperately in need to rewrite our immigration laws to stop this mess at the border, and to stop the problems that we face," Durbin said, adding, "It's a challenge to my colleagues, make it work. Right now, we know that the 60-vote requirement can stop the Senate from meaningful activity."

Biden told ABC News that he would support changing the Senate's filibuster rule by bringing back the talking filibuster, which requires a senator seeking to block legislation to stand on the floor and argue. While the talking filibuster rule still requires 60 votes to end debate on a bill, it would halt all Senate floor business until the filibuster ended. Current Senate rules allow other business to continue while a bill is being filibustered.