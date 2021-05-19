Dozens of graves vandalized at cemetery

Community members in Elizabethtown, like Margaret Bartley who is the president of the Adirondack History Museum, can't believe this has happened.

“How could you do that to somebody who fought in the American Revolution to gain American independence and just take the bronze star on it and throw it in the woods? We just keep thinking, what kind of anger do people have that they would do this?" Bartley said.

Now Bartley and other community members are stepping up and offering a reward to find who did it.

“People are really upset because it is a very beautiful and very historic site here,” Bartley said. “The community's come together to offer a reward of money; I've heard over a thousand dollars or more, depending on how many people want to donate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police.

