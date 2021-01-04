Dow tumbles on first trading day of 2021

The Dow tumbled on the first trading day of the New Year, as investors grew worried about the pandemic and the economic recovery in 2021. CNN's Alison Kosik reports.

The Dow tumbled more than 500 points in the early afternoon on Monday, the first trading day of the New Year, as investors grew worried about the the pandemic and the economic recovery in 2021.

Investors took profits off the market's record highs set last week, and they took a more cautious position ahead of the high-stakes runoff election in Georgia Tuesday, which will decide the balance in the Senate, analysts said.

Wall Street had started the day in the green, putting stocks on track to start the New Year off with a bang. The Dow and the S&P 500 finished at record highs on the last trading day of 2020. But stocks quickly turned south Monday.

The Dow fell 1.7%, or some 515 points, in the early afternoon, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite was also 1.8% lower.

Coca-Cola and Boeing were the worst performers in the Dow after both companies were downgraded by analysts. All S&P sectors were in the red.

It might not be the start to the year we all wished for, but there's no reason to panic.