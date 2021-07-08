Dow tumbles as Delta variant fears grip Wall Street

China also pledged more economic stimulus Thursday in a surprise move that concerned some investors about the fragility of the economic rebound.

Bond market wonkiness: Investors continued to pour money into the safety of US government bonds, sending yields to a five-month low.

At 1.25%, the 10-year Treasury yield hasn't been this low since February. That's down significantly from its 52-week high of 1.77% set in March, as inflation fears were running rampant. Inflation concerns have eased since then, but the sharp decline in bond yields is also a signal of fear in the market that could portend slower economic growth, Hogan said.

Perhaps confirming some of those fears, ISM reported weaker-than-expected US manufacturing activity earlier this week. And the job market offered a bit of bad news Thursday morning, as unemployment claims rose a bit last week from the previous week.

Summer sleepiness: Stocks have been boring throughout much of 2021, rising steadily -- but not sharply -- seemingly every session this year.

With volume low as investors hit the beaches, don't discount some news making an outsized impact on the market, Hogan noted.

-- CNN Business' Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report