Dow sinks 750 points as Delta variant fears hit Wall Street hard

Long-term bond rates continued to slide as well, a sign that fixed income investors are now far more worried about a Delta variant-induced economic slowdown than they are about rising inflation fears.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury sank below 1.2% for the first time since February.

And small American companies were also getting hit particularly hard. The Russell 2000 was down more than 1%. That index primarily holds shares of small cap firms that generate more of their revenue from the United States than international markets.

The still-high number of unvaccinated Americans means vaccination rates have not met the threshold needed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Most Americans who have not previously been infected or received vaccinations will likely contract the rapidly spreading Delta variant, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration during the Trump administration, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.