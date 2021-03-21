'Don't mess with us': history-making Korean American congresswomen fight back against racial bias

"That was a very insensitive remark," she said of Trump's Covid-19 label.

"To bring all these hateful comments and attack and call out the Asian American community as the community that is responsible for what we're facing right now, especially through the pandemic, this is completely wrong, insensitive," she said.

When asked if the racially charged names for coronavirus used by Trump contribute to discrimination against Asian Americans, Kim made clear that the answer is yes.

"The words of the leaders have consequences. They need to be careful about what they say because people really take that to heart," Kim said.

Steel cosponsored a bipartisan resolution, along with California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, condemning hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

"People cannot work, and they cannot put food on the table for their families. They have to do something about it and then we are the victim. Asian Americans just became the victim. We really have to change that," Steel said of the compounding struggles of the pandemic, job losses and discrimination.

