Don't ignore Trump's election mischief. Take it seriously

"As a result we don't vote on much. Not either up or down, things we agree with, but if it's bad for Senator X, Y or Z, why then we don't want to take that vote. We vote very rarely on matters of substance. Just as a particular, I think in the two years I've been in the Senate, we haven't had a single vote on a matter related to health care, immigration, tax policy, climate change, the list goes on."

: Where schools are closed but restaurants are open

As more people around the country deal with new restrictions on schooling and movement, Greg Krieg writes about the special situation in New York City, where schools were shut after school ended Wednesday -- so suddenly that kids left their textbooks in class. Some excerpts from Krieg:

Poor delivery. It is a demoralizing setback for a city that slowly re-opened after seeing more than 30,000 pandemic deaths and now faces a deadly winter surge of new Covid-19 infections. The news was delivered to principals by the city's schools chancellor at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, after hours of uncertainty, and set off a scramble among parents juggling child care needs and work responsibilities.

...